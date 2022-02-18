No. 13 UCLA continues busy stretch vs. Washington

No. 13-ranked UCLA plays hosts to Washington on Saturday at Los Angeles for the Bruins’ second game of a grueling six-game stretch in 12 days.

UCLA (18-5, 10-4 Pac-12) began its crammed late-season schedule on Thursday with a 76-56 rout of Washington State. Johnny Juzang scored 19 points to lead the Bruins, while Jaylen Clark recorded career-highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Clark started in place of Tyger Campbell, who served a one-game suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules.

“It was one game. Obviously, for three years, he’s been awesome,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said of Campbell. “I love him dearly but if you have rules and you don’t enforce them, you don’t have rules, it’s pretty simple.”

Clark has battled injuries, including a concussion that cost him multiple games, and had appeared in just 16 of the Bruins’ 30 contests preceding the Washington State game.

“He’s had a tough year with the injuries, and it’s really hurt us,” Cronin said. “This was the first week in two months that he’s been able to string together three-straight practices. You start to see him get in shape.”

Clark’s emergence provides added depth at an opportune time for the Bruins. Due to a COVID-19 protocol pause, UCLA plays a make-up date with Arizona State on Monday then heads to the Oregon schools later in the week.

On Feb. 28, the Bruins conclude their busy month with a game at Washington.

The Huskies (13-11, 8-6) head into the first of their two meetings with UCLA aiming to bounce back from losses in three of their past four.

They will be playing their third consecutive game against a ranked opponent, most recently losing at No. 17 USC 79-69 on Thursday, despite 23 points from Pac-12 leading scorer Terrell Brown Jr.

Brown improved his season-long average to 22.2 points per game, sixth best in the country and 4.3 more than the conference’s second-leading scorer, Juzang.

Brown also leads the league in steals per game at 2.4 and minutes played per game with 35.7. He played in all but one of the 40 minutes in Thursday’s loss.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 20 points against USC, but the Huskies could not overcome 14 turnovers and a collective 22-for-60 (36.7 percent) shooting night.

“We had a hard time making shots and that’s what you have to do when you’re on the road,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said, according to the Seattle Times. “Tonight was one of those times when I felt our difficulties on offense affected our defense and that led to them getting on runs and pulling away.”

Offensive struggle is a recurring theme for Washington, which ranks 321st nationally in field-goal percentage, making just 40.4 percent.

UCLA, meanwhile, is holding opponents to 41.2-percent shooting.

Washington thrives defensively when generating turnovers. The Huskies have the nation’s 19th-best rate of defensive possessions resulting in takeaways at 23 percent per KenPom.com metrics. They forced 16 at USC.

