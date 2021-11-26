No. 11 Tennessee women battle past Kansas 68-58

LAS VEGAS (AP)Keyen Green scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter as the No. 11-ranked Tennessee women broke away from Kansas 68-58 at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout on Friday night.

Tess Darby scored a career-high 11 for the Lady Vols (5-0) with a career-best three 3-pointers. Jordan Horston added 14 with 11 rebounds for her third double-double. Horston made four of four free throws in the last 39 seconds.

Holly Kersgieter scored a season-high 19 for Kansas (4-1) with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Green scored on a driving layup plus a foul shot to answer a Taiyanna Jackson drive that pulled the Jayhawks within five, 47-42 to kick off the final quarter. Tamari Key scored after Green pulled down a defensive rebound and then Green added a putback after an offensive rebound, making the Lady Vols lead 12 points at the 7:37 mark of the fourth.

Kansas was 5-of-18 (28%) from the field in the fourth quarter as Tennessee extended its lead.

Tennessee led 28-25 at halftime, and an extended 9-1 run in the third quarter built the lead to 10 points, 42-32.

Tennessee beat Texas 74-70 last Sunday and faces Oklahoma State Saturday in a run of three straight opponents from the Big12 Conference.

Kansas meets UTEP on Saturday.

—

