SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Chet Holmgren had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 1 Gonzaga picked up its defensive pressure in the second half to hold off San Francisco 89-73 and extend its winning streak to 17 on Thursday night.

Drew Timme just missed a triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Julian Strawther added 15 points for the Zags (24-2, 13-0 WCC), which earned a 23rd straight victory against USF and 10th in a row on the Dons’ home floor.

Khalil Shabazz scored 17 points for San Francisco (22-8, 9-6), which honored him and the other seniors before their final home game on the Hilltop.

OREGON 68, NO. 12 UCLA 63

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -De’Vion Harmon scored 17 points in Oregon’s win over UCLA.

Jacob Young scored 14 points and Will Richardson and Eric Williams Jr. each had 11 for the Ducks (18-10, 11-6 Pac-12). Franck Kepnang had eight points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

Tyler Campbell and Cody Riley each scored 12 points to lead UCLA (20-6, 12-5). Jaime Jaquez scored 10 points before fouling out. UCLA’s leading scorer, Johnny Juzang, had seven points in 11 minutes before leaving the game in the first half with a knee injury.

NO. 22 OHIO STATE 86, NO. 15 ILLINOIS

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Freshman Malaki Branham scored 31 points to lift Ohio State over Illinois, dealing a serious blow to Illinois’ Big Ten title hopes.

Illinois (19-8, 12-5) is a a full game behind leaders Purdue and Wisconsin two weeks left in the regular season. The Buckeyes (18-7, 11-6) are in fourth place in the conference.

The Illini mounted a furious 10-0 run to cut their deficit to two points with 1:49 left in the game on Jacob Grandison’s layup, and Trent Frazier buried a 3 with 14.6 seconds left to pull Illinois within one point. But Frazier turned the ball over with four seconds left after Ohio State made one of two free throws.

Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer finished with 26 points to lead Illinois. Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell was questionable with the flu before the game, but finished with 21 points. Young had with 18 points.

NO. 19 MURRAY STATE 76, BELMONT 43

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) – Forward KJ Williams had 30 points on 12-for-19 shooting and added five rebounds, and Murray State claimed the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title by beating Belmont.

The Racers (27-2, 17-0) have won 17 straight games. Belmont (24-6, 14-3) had its 10-game winning streak halted after being limited to 32.1% shooting from the floor, 19.2% from beyond the arc and getting outrebounded 40-22.

In the final regular season meeting before both teams join the Missouri Valley Conference this summer, Williams was one of nine Racers to score. Tevin Brown added 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Freshman Will Richard was the only Belmont player to reach double figures, scoring 10 points.

