SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Chet Holmgren had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 1 Gonzaga picked up its defensive pressure in the second half to hold off San Francisco 89-73 and extend its winning streak to 17 on Thursday night.

Drew Timme just missed a triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Julian Strawther added 15 points for the Zags (24-2, 13-0 WCC), which earned a 23rd straight victory against USF and 10th in a row on the Dons’ home floor.

Khalil Shabazz scored 17 points for San Francisco (22-8, 9-6), which honored him and the other seniors before their final home game on the Hilltop.

NO. 2 ARIZONA 97, UTAH 77

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Azuolas Tubelis scored 23 points and Kerr Kriisa had Arizona’s first triple-double in 18 years to power the Wildcats over Utah.

Kriisa had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming the first Wildcats with a triple-double since Andre Iguodala in February 2004. Dalen Terry and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 14 as Arizona (25-2, 15-1 Pac-12) won its ninth straight game.

Gabe Madsen scored 15 and David Jenkins Jr. added 14 for Utah (11-17, 4-14), which had won back-to-back games for the first time since mid-November.

OREGON 68, NO. 12 UCLA 63

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -De’Vion Harmon scored 17 points in Oregon’s win over UCLA.

Jacob Young scored 14 points and Will Richardson and Eric Williams Jr. each had 11 for the Ducks (18-10, 11-6 Pac-12). Franck Kepnang had eight points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

Tyler Campbell and Cody Riley each scored 12 points to lead UCLA (20-6, 12-5). Jaime Jaquez scored 10 points before fouling out. UCLA’s leading scorer, Johnny Juzang, had seven points in 11 minutes before leaving the game in the first half with a knee injury.

NO. 22 OHIO STATE 86, NO. 15 ILLINOIS

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Freshman Malaki Branham scored 31 points to lift Ohio State over Illinois, dealing a serious blow to Illinois’ Big Ten title hopes.

Illinois (19-8, 12-5) is a a full game behind leaders Purdue and Wisconsin two weeks left in the regular season. The Buckeyes (18-7, 11-5) are in fourth place in the conference.

Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer finished with 26 points to lead Illinois. Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell was questionable with the flu before the game, but finished with 21 points. Kyle Young had 18 points.

NO. 16 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 94, OREGON STATE 91, 2OT

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State guard Dashawn Davis missed a 3-pointer from the corner with three seconds left in double overtime, and Southern California escaped with another conference win.

Drew Peterson scored 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Trojans (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12), who extended their winning streak to five games. Isaiah Mobley had 19 points and 10 rebounds for USC.

Davis scored the Beavers’ final 19 points in regulation, tied the game with 19 seconds left in the first overtime and finished with a career-high 31 points. Jarod Lucas added 18 points for Oregon State (3-23, 1-15 Pac-12), which lost its 13th straight game.

NO. 19 MURRAY STATE 76, BELMONT 43

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) – Forward KJ Williams had 30 points on 12-for-19 shooting and added five rebounds, and Murray State claimed the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title by beating Belmont.

The Racers (27-2, 17-0) have won 17 straight games. Belmont (24-6, 14-3) had its 10-game winning streak halted after being limited to 32.1% shooting from the floor, 19.2% from beyond the arc and getting outrebounded 40-22.

Freshman Will Richard was the only Belmont player to reach double figures, scoring 10 points.

NO. 23 SAINT MARY’S 60, SAN DIEGO 46

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Logan Johnson scored 14 points, Kyle Bowen had 12 and Saint Mary’s beat San Diego for its 16th straight win against the Toreros.

Saint Mary’s (23-6, 11-3 West Coast) clinched the No. 2 seed in next week’s conference tournament. Matthias Tass had 10 points and nine rebounds for Saint Mary’s, and Tommy Kuhse added 10 points.

The Gaels have won 26 of their last 28 games against San Diego (14-14, 7-8) dating to 2009, and it was the second win over the Toreros in two weeks.

Jase Townsend scored 13 for the Toreros, who have lost five of six games.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25