Nick Volpe, winner of CFL titles in 1950 and ’52, dies at 95

TORONTO (AP)Nick Volpe, who helped the Toronto Argonauts win two CFL titles in the 1950s, including the ”Mud Bowl,” has died. He was 95.

The Argonauts confirmed his death in a statement Monday but did not give details.

Volpe played for Toronto from 1949 to 1952, with the Argos winning the Grey Cup in 1950 and 1952. He kicked two field goals in the 1950 title game at Toronto’s Varsity Stadium, played on a mess of a field caused by snowfall and heavy rain. Toronto beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 13-0, the last shutout in the Grey Cup.

After his playing career, Volpe coached the Argos’ farm team, Toronto Balmy Beach, leading the club to a championship in 1953. He returned to the Argos in 1988 and worked in a variety of roles, including several years as head of Canadian scouting.

He is a member of the University of Toronto Athletic Hall of Fame. He worked on CTV football telecasts from 1972 to 1987.