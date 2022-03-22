CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP)Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized a $100 million, five-year contract on Tuesday.

The All-Star outfielder agreed to the deal last week after the Phillies added slugger Kyle Schwarber. He’ll be introduced at the team’s spring training complex on Wednesday.

Castellanos batted .309 with 34 homers, 100 RBIs and a .939 OPS last year for the Cincinnati Reds, making his first All-Star team and winning a Silver Slugger Award. He is a .278 career hitter with 168 home runs, 594 RBIs and an .814 OPS in nine major league seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs and Reds.

Castellanos joins reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper in the middle of a Phillies lineup that also features All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto. He’s expected to split time with Schwarber in left field and serve as the designated hitter.

The Phillies finished 82-80 last season, their first winning record since 2011, but extended their postseason drought to an NL-worst 10 years.

Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski was president and general manager of the Tigers when they drafted Castellanos in 2010 and he debuted with Detroit in 2013.

Back in November, Castellanos opted out of the last two years of his contract with Cincinnati, which would have paid him $34 million. He was given an $18.4 million qualifying offer by the Reds and turned it down, so Cincinnati will receive a draft pick this year as compensation for Castellanos leaving as a free agent.

