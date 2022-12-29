HOUSTON (AP)Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 28 points in Texas Southern’s 92-54 victory against Huston-Tillotson on Thursday night.

Nicholas added 15 rebounds for the Tigers (4-9). Davon Barnes scored 15 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 5 from distance). John Walker III had 10 points.

Nasir Scott led the Rams with 12 points. Jordan Burroughs-Chandler added nine points for Huston-Tillotson.and Faite Wiliams had eight points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Texas Southern hosts Southern in its next matchup on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.