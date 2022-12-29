HOUSTON (AP)Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 28 points in Texas Southern’s 92-54 victory against Huston-Tillotson on Thursday night.

Nicholas added 15 rebounds for the Tigers (4-9). Davon Barnes scored 15 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 5 from distance). John Walker III had 10 points.

Nasir Scott led the Rams with 12 points. Jordan Burroughs-Chandler added nine points for Huston-Tillotson.and Faite Wiliams had eight points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Texas Southern hosts Southern in its next matchup on Monday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.