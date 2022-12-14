BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)DQ Nicholas had 18 points and Gardner-Webb beat Carolina University 120-44 on Wednesday night.

Nicholas added eight rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-7). Anthony Selden scored 18 points while going 8 of 11 from the field. Ademide Badmus recorded 14 points and shot 7 of 8 from the field.

Micah Cooper finished with 12 points for the Bruins (0-2). Vladimir Vibert added six points for Carolina University. Ethan Bell also put up six points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.