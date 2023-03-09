ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Noah Thomasson scored 18 points to lead Niagara to a 71-65 victory over Siena on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Thomasson added five rebounds and five assists for the fifth-seeded Purple Eagles (16-14), who will play top-seeded Iona in Friday’s semifinals. Joe Kasperzyk had 16 points and Aaron Gray contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.

The fourth-seeded Saints (17-15) were led by Javian McCollum with 24 points and nine assists. Michael Eley added 16 points and Jared Billups finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Niagara went into halftime with a 34-26 lead behind 12 points from Thomasson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.