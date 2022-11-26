NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory.

Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey.

The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a row after having its franchise-record 13-game winning streak snapped by Toronto.

Devils captain Nico Hischier and Fabian Zetterlund also scored.

John Carlson scored for Washington and Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves.

OILERS 4, RANGERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Leon Draisaitl scored on a power play with 2:02 left and Edmonton had four third-period goals to overcome a three-goal deficit and beat New York.

Jack Campbell made 20 saves, defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway had his first NHL goal in the comeback.

After Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere took a roughing penalty with 2:26 to go, Draisaitl finished the outburst with his 12th goal of the season.

Lafreniere, Chris Krieder and Julien Gauther spotted New York a 3-0 lead.

AVALANCHE 4, STARS 1

DENVER (AP) – Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and Colorado beat Dallas.

Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist.

Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas.

ISLANDERS 5, FLYERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored 22 seconds apart early in the third period, Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves and New York beat Philadelphia for its fourth straight victory.

The teams will complete the home-and-home set in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Zach Parise scored twice for the Islanders and Adam Pelech also scored to help New York improve to 8-3-0 at home.

Lukas Sedlak and Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia. The injury-depleted Flyers are 0-7-3 in their last 10 contests and haven’t won since Nov. 8.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, PENGUINS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Mitch Marner extended his points streak to 16 games with a goal and an assist and Toronto beat Pittsburgh.

Auston Matthews became the seventh player in team history with 200 even-strength goals and William Nylander and Pontus Holmberg also scored for the Maple Leafs. They have points in eight straight and 14 of last 16.

Erik Kallgren made 25 saves. Toronto has won three straight games and nine of its last 13 overall. The Maple Leafs are 5-0 on the road in November.

Rickard Rakell scored for Pittsburgh. The Penguins had won five in a row.

BLUES 5, PANTHERS 4, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to lift St. Louis past Florida.

St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko’s goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves.

Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell made it 4-1 in the second.

HURRICANES 3, FLAMES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Brett Pesce broke a third-period tie with his first goal of the season and Carolina beat Calgary to end a five-game winless streak.

Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week and was scratched from a scheduled start Wednesday night.

Adam Ruzicka and Tyler Toffoli scored Calgary. The Flames went 2-3-1 on a six-game trip.

