TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes’ Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night.

Arizona opened the season with six straight road games before returning to the desert and The Mullett.

Mullett Arena, Arizona State University’s new arena, is by far the smallest venue in the NHL and a temporary home until a permanent one is built.

The Coyotes had the early jump in front of 5,000 mullet-wearing fans – headbands with long locks were the giveaway – going up 2-0 on Christian Fischer’s first-period goals.

The Jets whittled their way back.

Cole Perfetti scored in the first period and Winnipeg picked up the pressure in the third, tying it on Mark Scheifele’s goal.

David Rittich, who stopped 19 shots, made a couple of nice saves to start overtime, and Wheeler beat Karel Vejmelka on a one-timer after Pierre-Luc Dubois created a 2-on-1 after stealing the puck from Shayne Gostisbehere.

Vejmelka had 32 saves.

BRUINS 4, BLUE JACKETS 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for his fifth career shutout, Charlie Coyle scored short-handed and NHL-leading Boston beat Columbus for its fifth straight victory.

Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak also scored to help Boston improve to 7-1-0.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots for the Blue Jackets before being replaced in the third period by Daniil Tarasov, who stopped six. Columbus has lost three straight at home and six of its first nine games.

DEVILS 1, AVALANCHE 0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Jack Hughes scored on power play early in the third period and Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his first shutout with New Jersey in the Devils’ victory over Colorado.

The Devils won for the fifth time in six games after dropping the first two games of the season. New Jersey also denied defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado’s NHL-best power play.

Hughes scored his third of the season on the power play at 2:59 of the third, shooting the puck past Pavel Francouz.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, DUCKS 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) – William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, Logan Thompson made 29 saves and Vegas beat Anaheim in a Nevada Day matinee.

Thompson had his second shutout of the season and third overall to help Western Conference-leading Vegas improve to 7-2-0. Chandler Stephenson, Reilly Smith and Nic Roy also scored.

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson made 14 saves in two periods, and Anthony Stolarz stopped three shots in the third. Since a 5-4 overtime victory over Seattle in the opener, the Ducks have lost seven straight to drop to 1-6-1.

ISLANDERS 6, HURRICANES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Josh Bailey scored the go-ahead goal in his 1,000th game, and New York set an NHL record for successful penalty kills to begin a season in its victory over Carolina,

With three more penalty kills, the Islanders haven’t allowed a power-play goal in their first eight games, the first team in league history to accomplish that feat.

Brock Nelson had two goals in the third period for the Islanders, who won for the first time in three road games this season. Oliver Wahlstrom and Matt Martin also scored before Zach Parise added a short-handed empty-netter.

Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves after making 41 stops in a 3-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night. Martin Necas and Brent Burns scored for the Hurricanes.

CANUCKS 5, PENGUINS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Bo Horvat scored twice, Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist and Vancouver won its second straight after a season-opening skid, beating Pittsburgh.

Tanner Pearson and J.T. Miller also scored, Ilya Mikheyev had two assists and Spencer Martin made 34 saves. On Thursday night in Seattle, the Canucks beat the Kraken 5-4 to end their season-opening losing streak at a franchise-record seven games.

Rickard Rakell scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 24 saves. The Penguins have lost three straight to fall to 4-3-1.

