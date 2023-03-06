CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)The NFL has suspended Carolina Panthers reserve safety Sean Chandler without pay for the first two games of the 2023 regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Chandler will become an unrestricted free agent on March 15.

The fifth-year safety played in all 17 games last season for Carolina, mostly on special teams. He has spent the last two seasons with the Panthers.

He is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games this year.

