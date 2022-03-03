The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing the spread of the coronavirus is declining.

In an agreement with the players’ association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams Thursday in which it mentioned ”encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move.

Should the NFL find reasons to reimpose any aspects of the protocols, it will do so in conjunction with the NFL Players Association.

Teams are required to remain in compliance with state and local laws and may continue ”reasonable measures to protect their staff and players,” said the memo obtained by The Associated Press.

