KAPOLEI (KHON2) - The Hawaii State Public Library System recently awarded Brooklyn Kotrys, from Kapolei Public Library, with the 2021 Summer Reading Program grand prize of four Alaska Airlines roundtrip tickets to anywhere.

“Brooklyn read an amazing 1,200 minutes this summer, and we congratulate her on her reading achievements and for being selected as the Grand Prize winner," said State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich. "We look forward to continuing to support all readers all year long."