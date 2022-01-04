NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1592 new coronavirus cases, and no new deaths on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

There are 1231 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 120 on the Big Island, 42 on Kauai, 11 on Lanai, 87 on Maui, nine on Molokai, and 92 diagnosed out of state.