Newcastle United-Leicester City Preview

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he wants to build on the victory over Burnley as the Magpies prepare to travel to Leicester City.

Howe’s side picked up their first win of the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over the Clarets, but remain three points adrift of safety heading into Saturday.

However, Howe believes last weekend’s result can kick-start his side’s season as they look to battle their way out of the relegation zone.

“Everyone was well aware we needed the win, and now we have it,” Howe said. “Now we have to try and build on it and we’ve got to try and create some positive momentum.

“You need to win games to justify everything. Your way of playing, what you do, how you train. Talking about positives is one thing but having the evidence to back it up is another.

“We follow statistics and the metrics behind performances very closely and it’s a big part of what we do. We’ve been pleased with lots of aspects of our performances but winning is ultimately what we’re here to do so we were delighted to do that.”

Leicester have won just one of their last six top-flight games, slipping into the bottom half of the table after losing 2-1 to Aston Villa last time out and Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers is aware of their defensive frailties at the minute.

“You can’t need having to score three and four goals to win football matches. It’s just the basics of the games; getting onto the second balls, stopping crosses, running, showing heart in your defending.

“You’ve got to do your job. You’ve got to do your job on the field. You’ve got to go where it hurts. We know, as well, we have a resilience in the team, but it really eats away at your confidence if you don’t do that side of it – that dirty side.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy has been directly involved in 25 goals in his last 18 Premier League appearances against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (18 goals, 7 assists).

Newcastle United – Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson has scored eight goals in his last 12 Premier League games for Newcastle, beginning with a brace at Leicester in May. He’s scored 18 Premier League goals joining the Magpies at the start of last season, at least 10 more than any other player at the club.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Leicester City have conceded at least twice in each of their last five home Premier League games – they haven’t done so in six consecutive home league games since a run of seven between September and November 1964.

·Newcastle earned their first win of the season against Burnley last time out, ending a 14-game winless run in the Premier League. Their last three league victories have been against sides in the relegation zone, with their last victory against a side from outside the bottom three coming at Leicester in May.

·Leicester have conceded at least once in each of their last 14 Premier League games, since beating Wolves 1-0 on the opening weekend. Of current Premier League sides, only Watford (25 games) are on a longer run without a clean sheet in the competition than the Foxes.

·Leicester have conceded a league-high seven headed goals in the Premier League this season, while only Burnley and Chelsea (6 each) have netted more headers than Newcastle so far this term (5).

·Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has never won away against Leicester in his managerial career, drawing four and losing five of his nine trips to the King Power Stadium in all competitions.