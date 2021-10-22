Newcastle United-Crystal Palace Preview

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles insists the squad are doing all they can to turn around their dismal form, with Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace the first game since Steve Bruce left the club.

Bruce, a hugely unpopular figure with the Newcastle fan base, finally left the club by mutual consent this week, following a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

That match at St James’ Park was the first under Newcastle’s new, Saudi Arabian-backed ownership group.

While a new manager is yet to be appointed, Lascelles insisted Newcastle’s players feel the frustration of their fans as they head to Selhurst Park in search of their first win of the season.

“We just need to win for them,” Lascelles told Newcastle’s official website. “The reception they gave us the other day, ultimately because of the takeover, but a sold-out stadium, singing the whole game, behind the players. It must be hard for them, to pay a lot of money to watch us perform how we have done in previous weeks, not getting results, it must be difficult.

“We’ve got a genuine group of players here, we feel it, feel their frustration. We want to win for the fans and our families too. We’ve got a professional group working every single day on and off the pitch, doing everything we can to get things right.”

Newcastle face a Palace side who played brilliantly against Arsenal on Monday, only to concede a last-gasp equaliser at Emirates Stadium in a 2-2 draw.

“It was so close but we have been saying that a little too often,” Patrick Vieira told Sky Sports. “I am frustrated for them, they were brave and showed character. We were really unlucky. The players were really frustrated because we threw away two points.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Christian Benteke

Benteke scored Palace’s first goal against Arsenal. After netting in his first two Premier League games against Newcastle in 2013, the Belgian has failed to score in his last nine against the Magpies in the competition.

Newcastle United – Callum Wilson

After netting against Spurs, Wilson has scored five goals in his last five Premier League games, more than he had in his previous 18 (four). He is looking to score in three consecutive league appearances for the first time since a run of four with Bournemouth in September 2019.

KEY OPTA FACTS

Palace have won three of their last five Premier League games against Newcastle (L2), more than they had in their first 15 against them in the competition (W2 D5 L8).

Newcastle have won just one of their last six away Premier League games against Crystal Palace (D3 L2), though it was in this exact fixture last season (2-0).

Palace are looking to go unbeaten in their opening five home league matches of a season for the first time since 1996-97 in the second tier, last doing so in the top-flight back in 1990-91.

Newcastle have failed to win any of their first eight Premier League matches of a season for only the third campaign, finally winning their ninth game in 2015-16 and their 11th in 2018-19. The Magpies were relegated at the end of that 2015-16 season.

Newcastle have kept just three clean sheets in their last 25 Premier League games, with each of these shutouts coming against the three relegated sides last season. The Magpies have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side so far this season (19).