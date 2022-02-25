Brentford head coach Thomas Frank confirmed that Christian Eriksen will make his long-awaited return against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Eriksen has not played competitively since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 in late June, and subsequently joined Brentford on a short-term deal after being released by Inter, with Serie A ruling the midfielder unable to play due to medical restrictions.

Frank’s side host fellow relegation battlers Newcastle at the Brentford Community Stadium, and will be boosted by Eriksen’s return as they look to extend their four-point gap above the drop zone.

“Christian will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow,” Frank said at Friday’s pre-match news conference. “For everyone involved in football who saw what happened, it’s another one of those reminders that we are privileged to do what we do and be alive and we need to appreciate every day and every moment.”

Eddie Howe’s side, unlike Brentford who are winless in seven top-flight outings, have experienced an upturn in form, winning three of their last five in the Premier League. That leaves them two points clear of Burnley, who have played a game fewer in the final relegation place, and Howe wants his side to profit from Brentford’s recent struggles.

“I think you are going to, you are going to expect those challenges to come,” Howe said. “When you are in a good moment you want that to last as long as you can. No season is ever a smooth ride. You will always have those moments where you have to dig deep. We’ve obviously felt that ourselves.

“The only people I can talk about is my team. When you are in a difficult moment you are very keen to come out of it as well, so we just have to focus on ourselves.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brentford – Christian Eriksen

During his spell with Tottenham between September 2013 and January 2020, Eriksen scored the most goals from outside the box (23), made the most assists (62) and created the most chances (571) of any player in that time.

Newcastle United – Chris Wood

Wood has netted nine goals in his last 13 Premier League appearances against promoted sides, including a strike against Brentford for Burnley earlier this season. However, the New Zealander is yet to get off the mark for the Magpies (5 games).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– This will be Newcastle’s 150th Premier League game in London – the Magpies have lost more away games in the capital than any other side in the competition (82).

– Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against promoted sides. However, five of those games have finished level (W1), including all four of their meetings so far this season.

– Brentford are winless in their last seven Premier League games, drawing one and losing six. No side is on a longer current run without a victory in the competition than the Bees.

– Newcastle are unbeaten in six Premier League games, winning three and drawing three. The Magpies last had a longer unbeaten run in the competition between May and November 2011 (14 games).

– Including penalties, both Brentford (44 per cent – 12/27) and Newcastle (42 per cent – 11/26) have scored over 40 per cent of their Premier League goals from set piece situations this season.