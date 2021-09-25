Newcastle still without EPL win after 1-1 draw at Watford

WATFORD, England (AP)Newcastle was still waiting for its first Premier League win of the season after Ismaila Sarr’s equalizer grabbed a 1-1 draw for Watford on Saturday.

The Magpies, who went into the game with just two points, saw Sean Longstaff’s curling 20-meter strike give them a 23rd-minute lead at Vicarage Road.

However, Watford leveled the contest when Sarr found himself unmarked to nod home at the far post in the 72nd.

The Hornets thought they had a winner three minutes from time when Joshua King slotted the ball past goalkeeper Karl Darlow but VAR ruled the goal out for offside.

”Pretty painful, huge frustration,” Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said. ”We’ve played well again.”

Newcastle had 19 shots, five of which were on target.

Australian referee Jarred Gillett awarded seven yellow cards – four for Watford, three for Newcastle – on his first game in charge in the Premier League.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports