Newcastle out of EPL’s bottom 3 with 3-1 win over Everton

NEWCASTLE, England (AP)Kieran Trippier scored off a dipping free kick to cap Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Everton that lifted his team out of the bottom three and pulled the beaten visitors closer to the relegation mire in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The England right back, one of five new signings for the Saudi-owned club in the January transfer window, completed Newcastle’s comeback in the 80th minute at St. James’ Park in just the team’s third victory of the season.

Everton, playing its first league game under Frank Lampard, took the lead through Jamaal Lascelles’ own-goal – only to concede barely a minute later when Mason Holgate put the ball into his own net, too.

Newcastle went in front for the first time through Ryan Fraser’s close-range finish in the 56th before Trippier’s crowning goal. The team’s most expensive January signing, Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, came on as a substitute in second-half stoppage time.

In jumping out of the relegation zone, Newcastle moved within a point of Everton, which is only three points above the bottom three.

”It shows massive character from the team,” said Trippier, who joined from Atletico Madrid. ”We are going to need everybody. We know the position we are in. We got a great three points but still loads of games to go and we are taking one at a time.”

Two high-profile players signed on transfer deadline day last month – midfielders Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek – came on as substitutes for Everton as Lampard was given a reality check after winning 4-1 against Brentford in the FA Cup in his first game as manager on Saturday.

”Of course the players’ confidence levels are low – it smacks you in the face,” Lampard said. ”When I came to the club it was on a bad run of results. There is no magic wand to fix that. This is the Premier League – it’s tough.

”The only thing to do is work hard and look forward. It was never going to be easy and this result puts it into sharp focus, but we must build that confidence.”

