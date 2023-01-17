ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 20 points apiece and New Mexico beat San Jose State 77-57 on Tuesday night.

House also had six rebounds and five assists for the Lobos (17-2, 4-2 Mountain West Conference). Morris Udeze was 7-of-11 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Omari Moore led the way for the Spartans (12-7, 3-3) with 24 points and five assists. San Jose State also got eight points from Ibrahima Diallo and Alvaro Cardenas Torre, who also put up eight points, six assists and two steals.

New Mexico took the lead with 14:37 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 32-23 at halftime, with Mashburn racking up 11 points. New Mexico extended its lead to 47-29 during the second half, fueled by an 11-3 scoring run. House scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

New Mexico plays Boise State at home on Friday, and San Jose State visits Utah State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.