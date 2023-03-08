LAS VEGAS (AP)Jaelen House had 28 points in New Mexico’s 87-76 win against Wyoming on Wednesday night in an opening-round game in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

House added seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Lobos (22-10). Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 22 points and added six rebounds. Morris Udeze was 6 of 14 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Hunter Maldonado finished with 36 points for the Cowboys (9-22). Wyoming also got 15 points from Jeremiah Oden. Xavier Dusell also had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.