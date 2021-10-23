New Mexico defense stymies Wyoming in 14-3 win

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Isaiah Chavez completed 10 of 11 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown and New Mexico defeated Wyoming 14-3 on Saturday.

Chavez cashed in on an early Wyoming turnover, marching the Lobos 77 yards, covering the last 43 with a scoring hookup to Trace Bruckler.

After throwing an interception on their first possession, the Cowboys (4-3, 2-3 Mountain West Conference) got on the board with a 27-yard John Hoyland field goal at 4:30 of the second quarter. That drive was good for 62 of their total of 255 yards.

New Mexico (3-5, 1-3) quickly got that back with a 75-yard drive, capped by a 2-yard run by Aaron Dumas just 29 seconds before halftime.

The Lobos had 152 of their 259 yards on their two scoring drives. They only had 83 yards in the second half.

Wyoming had a turnover and was sacked twice in the fourth quarter as the New Mexico defense secured the win.

