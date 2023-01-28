DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Clarence O. Daniels II had 22 points in New Hampshire’s 69-65 win over UMass-Lowell on Saturday.

Daniels added 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-10, 5-3 America East Conference). Jaxson Baker scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Nick Johnson was 3 of 11 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The River Hawks (17-6, 5-4) were led by Allin Blunt, who recorded 17 points and seven rebounds. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly added 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for UMass-Lowell. Everette Hammond also put up 10 points.

