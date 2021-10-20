New England tops DC United 3-2, is closer to points record

WASHINGTON (AP)Adam Buksa, Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou all scored after halftime to give the New England Revolution a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Wednesday night.

New England (21-4-6) extended its undefeated run to eight games, and notched its third straight victory over D.C. United (12-13-5) this season. With four matches remaining in the regular season, the Revolution are three points shy of tying the single-season points record of 72 set by LAFC in the 2019 season.

Buksa and Gil scored three minutes apart to give New England a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute. Buksa headed in Tommy McNamara’s cross to the penalty spot for his 14th goal of the season. And Gil cut back his defender along the 18-yard line and took another touch for clear shooting lane.

Bou made it 3-1 in the 79th by sending home a deflected shot of Buksa’s back-heel pass.

D.C. United struck first in the 51st when Ola Kamara’s shot on a counter attack went off the post and fell to the feet of Nigel Robertha for an easy finish into an empty net. Ramon Abila added a header goal in the 93rd.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports