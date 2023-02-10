NEW YORK (AP)Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Friday for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview.

Thomas was being interviewed along with Spencer Dinwiddie on TNT after the Nets’ 116-105 victory over Chicago on Thursday night. He was asked about Dinwiddie’s joke that he and Dorian Finney-Smith, who came together from Dallas in the trade for Kyrie Irving, helped make the Nets a better-looking team.

Thomas laughingly responded with a gay slur.

The 21-year-old guard, who before Thursday had become the youngest player in league history with three straight 40-point games, apologized after the game on social media.

”I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the post-game interview,” he wrote on Twitter. ”I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn’t intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love.”

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports