NEW YORK (AP)The Brooklyn Nets signed Kessler Edwards to a standard NBA contract Sunday, making him eligible to play in the postseason.

The second-round pick from Pepperdine had been on a two-way contract, which meant he couldn’t play beginning next week. But the Nets changed that on the final day of the regular season.

The 6-foot-8 forward has played in 47 games, starting 22, and averaged 5.8 points. He has become a regular member of the rotation, playing about 20 minutes per game.

The Nets made room on the roster for the move by waiving veteran James Johnson on Thursday.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports