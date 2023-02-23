GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Jameer Nelson Jr. recorded 30 points as Delaware beat N.C. A&T 73-71 on Thursday night.

Nelson also added seven rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (15-15, 7-10 Colonial Athletic Association). L.J. Owens scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Christian Ray finished 3 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Marcus Watson led the way for the Aggies (12-18, 7-10) with 21 points and three steals. Duncan Powell added 19 points and seven rebounds for N.C. A&T. Kam Woods also had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Nelson scored nine points in the first half and Delaware went into halftime trailing 37-28. Nelson scored 21 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Delaware to a two-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Delaware visits Elon and N.C. A&T hosts Hampton.

