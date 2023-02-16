KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Grant Nelson scored 22 points as North Dakota State beat UMKC 69-58 on Thursday night.

Nelson also had 14 rebounds and five blocks for the Bison (12-15, 9-6 Summit League). Boden Skunberg added 17 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds. Tajavis Miller recorded 11 points and was 3 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Kangaroos (11-17, 7-8) were led by RayQuawndis Mitchell, who recorded 18 points and four assists. Shemarri Allen added 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals for UMKC. Jevin Sullivan also had seven points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.