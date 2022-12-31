NEWARK, Del. (AP)Jameer Nelson Jr.’s 15 points helped Delaware defeat Elon 57-52 on Saturday.

Nelson added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-6, 2-0 Colonial). Christian Ray added 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Jyare Davis recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 14 from the field.

Zac Ervin led the Phoenix (2-13, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Sean Halloran added 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Elon. In addition, Sam Sherry had eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Davis put up eight points in the first half for Delaware, who led 31-26 at the break. Ray led Delaware with eight second-half points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Delaware is a Saturday matchup with Charleston (SC) on the road, while Elon hosts UNC Wilmington on Wednesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.