WASHINGTON (AP)Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 28 points, five in the overtime, as Delaware beat Northeastern 77-74 on Saturday night in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

Nelson added three steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-15). Jyare Davis scored 21 points while going 7 of 16 and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line, and added 14 rebounds. Christian Ray shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jahmyl Telfort led the Huskies (10-20) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and three blocks. Masai Troutman added 12 points for Northeastern. In addition, Chris Doherty had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Davis led Delaware with 15 second-half points as the teams ended regulation tied 72-72. Nelson scored his five overtime points while going 1 of 2 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.