HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted a 76-year-old visitor from the Lanikai Pillbox trail after the man injured his knee about an hour and a half into his hike on Saturday, Aug. 7.

HFD said a 911 caller -- identified as a 39-year-old visiting woman who was hiking with the 76-year-old man -- notified officials of the situation around 12:02 p.m Saturday.