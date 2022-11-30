LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Keisei Tominaga matched a career best with 23 points and Nebraska rolled to an 88-67 win over Boston College on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Nebraska used a 33-6 run that spanned the halves for a 64-40 lead with 8:41 remaining. Boston College didn’t score in the last 2:25 of the first half and had just two free throws in the second before Devin McGlockton’s dunk with 11:07 to play.

Tominaga was 7 of 8 from the floor and made all five of his free throws. C.J. Wilcher added 14 points for Nebraska (5-3), and the pair each made four 3s. Emmanuel Bandoumel added 12 points and six assists.

The Cornhuskers shot 68% (19 of 28) from the floor and nearly 70% (9 of 13) from long range in the second half. They finished 32-of-52 (61.5%) shooting and made 12 of their 23 3-point shots.

McGlockton scored 20 points for Boston College (5-3). CJ Penha Jr. had 13 points and Chas Kelley 10.

Boston College opens Atlantic Coast Conference play at Duke on Saturday. Nebraska, which is 4-0 at home, hosts Creighton on Sunday before starting its Big Ten schedule at home against Indiana on Dec. 7.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25