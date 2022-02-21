Nebraska, Northwestern look to put losing streaks behind them

Two struggling programs looking for some momentum down the stretch will meet on Tuesday night when Northwestern hosts Nebraska in a Big Ten contest.

The Wildcats (12-13, 5-11) have dropped three in a row, most recently a 17-point loss at Minnesota on Saturday. Nebraska (7-19, 1-14) has lost two straight, including Friday’s 90-74 home setback to Maryland.

Northwestern hadn’t lost a game by double digits since Jan. 23.

“This was our most disappointing performance, but a lot of it always has to do with the other team,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “This was not who we’ve been this year. We’ve been a team that has pretty much shown up every night and battled, and for whatever reason it wasn’t there today. It was very frustrating and disappointing.”

Northwestern currently sits 11th in the Big Ten standings, meaning it would have to play in the first round of the conference tournament next month. This game, and the regular-season finale against Minnesota on March 6, could allow the Wildcats to move to as high as ninth place and get a first-round bye.

No such luck for the Cornhuskers, who are well behind the rest of the field and in last place. They’ve lost 17 of 19, with the most recent loss the seventh time this season they’ve allowed 90 or more points.

“I feel like we did not come out with a lot of energy on the defensive end,” said Nebraska freshman guard Bryce McGowens, who leads the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game.

Northwestern is led by the duo of Boo Buie and Pete Nance, who score 15.0 and 14.9 points each, respectively. The Wildcats are 8-6 at home this season but have lost six of eight Big Ten games there.

Nebraska has dropped 12 consecutive road games, dating back to last season, including five this season by double digits.

Northwestern, which leads the all-time series 10-9, has won the past four meetings. Nebraska’s most recent win in the series came in 2019, and its last victory at Northwestern came in 2018.

