RALEIGH, N.C., (AP)Aziaha James led North Carolina State back from a 10-point deficit with just over four minutes to play in regulation, then scored seven points in overtime to carry the Wolfpack to a 77-66 win over No. 19 North Carolina on Thursday night.

North Carolina was held to just seven points over the final four minutes of regulation and did not score a field goal in overtime until Paulina Paris converted a layup with 20 seconds left.

NC State closed out the game on a 32-11 run, erasing a 55-45 deficit with 4:23 left. Jakiya Brown-Turner drilled two 3-pointers in the final 1:38 of regulation, cutting the deficit to 61-60 with 31 seconds left. Kayla McPherson hit the second of two free throws to give North Carolina a two-point lead but James got to the basket and her layup tied the game at 62-62 and then stripped McPherson at mid-court and drove for a go-ahead layup but the Tar Heels’ Deja Kelly appeared to get a finger on the shot and it was enough to keep the shot from falling.

James wasted little time in OT, driving for a contested layup to put NC State in front, 64-62, starting a 7-0 run to take control.

James and Brown-Turner each score 18 points to lead NC State (18-8, 8-7 Atlantic Coast). Brown-Turner hit 4 of 6 from distance and matched her season high. Jada Boyd finished with 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. Mimi Collins had 10 points and eight rebounds.

North Carolina struggled from behind the 3-point line all night, hitting just 4 of 25 shots, but had success attacking the basket. Kelly was 0-for-5 from distance and hit 8 pf 21 shots from the field overall, but scrambled for 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Tar Heels (18-8, 9-6). Paris scored 14 points and Kennedy Todd-Williams had 11 points and grabbed eight boards.

North Carolina State travels to face No. 11 Virginia Tech Sunday. North Carolina returns home and plays host to Wake Forest Sunday,

