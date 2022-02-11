NC State bids to locate offense in road game vs. Pitt

North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts lamented his team’s offensive performance in its last game.

“My teams are never going to win by scoring 51 points,” Keatts said after the Wolfpack dropped a 69-51 decision to Wake Forest on Wednesday.

Well, that could be a problem for Keatts and the floundering Wolfpack (10-15, 3-11 Atlantic Coast Conference) when they visit Pittsburgh (9-16, 4-10) on Saturday.

The Panthers like to play at a slow pace. Pittsburgh, in fact, just snapped a four-game skid by holding host Florida State to exactly that number of points in a 56-51 victory on Wednesday night.

The Panthers certainly will try to win the battle of tempo, unless North Carolina State can emerge from a shooting slump that has contributed to a five-game losing streak. In its last two games, the Wolfpack have shot 29.9 percent and 32.2 percent from the floor, respectively.

“Because we don’t have a back to the basket guy,” Keatts said, “it makes our guards take a lot of challenged shots.”

In that loss to the Demon Deacons, Terquavion Smith (3 of 16), Jericole Hellems (3 of 12) and Casey Morsell (1 of 7) combined for a woeful 7 of 35 from the field.

“It’s no secret,” Keatts said. “If those three guys are not having a good night, it’s going to be a long night for us.”

Strangely, Ebenezer Dowuona made all three of his shots but played only 10 minutes. Keatts said that was due to “load management.”

Pitt has played four of its last five games on the road and faced the Seminoles two days after a rare two games in three days against Virginia Tech.

“To come out and fight like we did against (Florida State on its) home court, (it’s a) really big-time salute to our staff and our guys for getting prepared for this game,” Panthers coach Jeff Capel said.

Ithiel Horton led Pitt with 25 points in his first start of the season. Horton, who had missed the first two months of the season because of a team-imposed suspension, shot 7 of 13 from 3-point range.

“I just felt like it was time,” Capel said of his decision to start Horton, “a gut decision I felt was best for us.

“Fortunately for us, he was able to make some shots and make some plays.”

