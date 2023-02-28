NEW YORK (AP)The NBA is inviting seven companies, including two international firms, to present new technology to league executives, partners and investors at Summer League in Las Vegas later this year.

The companies were revealed Tuesday and selected through the league’s Launchpad program that is designed to identify and develop new technology to be used on and off the floor.

The companies are:

– SkillCorner, a Paris-based company that takes video feeds and converts them into player tracking data.

– Springbok Analytics of Charlottesville, Virginia, which studies MRI data and turns it into a 3D digital twin.

– Supersapiens, an Atlanta company studying glucose data and its effects on rest and performance.

– Action Audio of Victoria, Australia, which turns spatial data into 3D sound experiences to help blind and visually impaired fans follow games.

– EDGE Sound Research of Riverside, California, which takes standard audio and turns it into sensations to enhance experiences for fans.

– nVenue of Houston, a predictive analytics firm generating ways for fans to further engage during live games.

– Tagboard of Redmond, Washington, a cloud-based broadcast tool that can generate broadcast-ready graphics to be added directly into live game feeds.

The companies selected will participate in a research-and-development project, before presenting findings in July.

