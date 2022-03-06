ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Greg Summers and John Carter Jr. scored 21 points apiece as Navy narrowly beat Boston University 85-80 in overtime in the Patriot League tournament semifinals on Sunday.

The 21 points tied a career high for Summers, who added six rebounds. Carter also had six rebounds.

Jaylen Walker had 13 points and three blocks for Navy (21-10).

Javante McCoy tied a career high with 30 points for the Terriers (21-12). Sukhmail Mathon added 14 points. Ethan Brittain-Watts had 13 points.

