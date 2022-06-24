Nashville SC coach Gary Smith wants an instant response from his team after they suffered their first home defeat of the MLS season last time out.

Smith saw his team go down 2-1 at home to struggling Sporting Kansas City, and now takes Nashville – who are fifth in the Western Conference – to D.C. United.

While that loss was Nashville’s first at their new stadium, they had drawn both of their previous home games.

And now Smith wants a reaction against a team that has not won in MLS since May 8.

“Getting beat at home is a difficult time,” Smith said. “It hasn’t happened often. But now that it has, it’s hitting hard.

“The best teams bounce back quickly and they get themselves moving again and back to a positive mindset. That really has been the focus this week.”

D.C.’s woeful form sees them sit 13th in the Eastern Conference, though they have this week added to their roster by signing Martin Rodríguez on a permanent transfer from Turkish Super Lig side Altay SK.

“Martin is a dynamic attacking player in the prime of his career who we are excited to add to our roster to bolster our offense,” said Dave Kasper, D.C. United president of soccer operations. “We’ve been monitoring Martin for some time, and he has performed at the highest level for both club and country.

“We are getting a proven attacker who has earned multiple caps with the Chilean national team, and experience at top Liga MX clubs. We’re excited to add someone with his level of experience and ability, and we believe he will be an impact player for us from the start.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

D.C. United – Julian Gressel

Form his berth at right wing-back, Julian Gressel created a team-high two chances and had a team-high three shots for D.C. in their 1-0 defeat to the Chicago Fire last time out in MLS.

Nashville SC – C.J. Sapong

C.J. Sapong is Nashville’s second-highest scorer in MLS this season with five goals. In total he has scored 75 MLS goals (including playoffs) and none have been from outside the box.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Nashville SC are unbeaten in its three all-time meetings against D.C. United (W2 D1) with the lone game in D.C. being a 0-0 draw last October.

– The only other MLS club to avoid defeat in their first three matches against D.C. United are Sporting Kansas City (five straight).

– Since Chad Ashton was named interim head coach on April 20, D.C. have lost four of its eight games (W2 D2) and have conceded multiple goals in six of those. The team has allowed 2.0 goals per game under Ashton, third highest in MLS in that span (Chicago – 2.3, Toronto FC – 2.1).

– Nashville are coming off a 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, which ended a home unbeaten streak of 24 MLS games (25 in all competitions), with the loss being the team’s first at home since November 4, 2020, a span of 592 days.

– D.C. has conceded goals on corner kicks eight times this season, the most of any MLS team in 2022. Conversely, Nashville is the only MLS team yet to score on a corner this season.