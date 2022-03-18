Nashville SC’s season starts with an eight-match streak of road games, but Gary Smith is nevertheless confident in his side to pick up results.

Nashville were defeated 2-0 by FC Dallas last week, after drawing with Minnesota United and defeating the Seattle Sounders.

They have another five away games before playing their first home match in early May, and Smith knows it is a test of his side’s character.

“We’ve got an eight-match stretch here that we’ve got to try and navigate,” Smith said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Real Salt Lake. “I think we all felt that there were going to be some tough weekends like last weekend.

“This time of year, everyone can be champions, everyone can win their conference, and everyone wants to get one over you in their early home games. There were always going to be some tough encounters. There were always going to be wrinkles to iron out.”

Salt Lake are undefeated so far in 2022, winning their last two matches after drawing their season opener.

Last week’s win will go down as a classic, as they came from 2-0 down to beat the New England Revolution 3-2.

“I say this all the time: We can talk about talent, but who are you when the talent isn’t there? Who are you when you aren’t in your best form? Who are you? Are you just going to crumble?,” said coach Pablo Mastroeni.

“Everything that we talk about with the group is about mindset, you can overcome so much with mindset, especially in particular times where you didn’t have a full preseason, you didn’t have a lot of players available, you still don’t have players available. You can make all these excuses, and we like to make excuses as coaches at times when things aren’t going your way. What we’ve really focused on is that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Salt Lake – Tate Schmitt

Tate Schmitt netted the winner against the Revs, scoring his first MLS goal in the process.

Nashville SC – Randall Leal

Randall Leal had a disappointing game against Dallas, with the midfielder only managing 29 touches and completing just 77.8 per cent of his 18 passes. He did not have a shot or create a chance and also conceded three fouls before being subbed off. He will be desperate to bounce back.

KEY OPTA FACTS

This will be the second all-time meeting between RSL and Nashville. The first ended in a scoreless draw in Utah in May 2021.

Saturday’s win over the Revs was the first time RSL has won a match in which they had trailed by two goals since May 2014 against the Chicago Fire.

Their seven points through three matches is its secondbest start to a season in the club’s MLS history (nine points in 2011).

Nashville’s 2-0 defeat at Dallas on Saturday was their second loss in 15 games (W4 D9, including playoffs) dating back to late September. It marked the first loss by more than one goal for Nashville since mid-June at the Red Bulls (also 2-0).

RSL’s three goals against New England came from unlikely sources as Sergio Cordova, who scored his first MLS goal and netted just nine goals in 98 appearances in the Bundesliga while Schmitt scored his first MLS goal in his 13th appearance and Justen Glad netted just his sixth in 160 starts.

Nashville are one of three teams (Chicago, Columbus Crew) to name the same starting XI for all three matches so far this season. Fourteen Nashville players have appeared in all three matches, tied with Austin FC for the most in MLS in 2022.