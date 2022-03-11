Despite a winless start to the MLS campaign, FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez insisted his side is not feeling the pressure ahead of Saturday’s clash with Nashville SC.

Dallas is still in the hunt for its first win of the 2022 season after following up a draw with Toronto FC with a defeat at the New England Revolution. But first-year coach Estevez did not seem panicked or disappointed with his team’s efforts so far.

“We are playing much, much better than we expected,” Estevez said in response to a question about the pressure this team is feeling to get the season going with a win at home. “We were solid in areas we weren’t last year. We are focusing on the performance. We want to be the best team on the field every time and so are focused on doing things in the right way.”

Nashville, meanwhile, is unbeaten in its opening two games, having managed a win over the Seattle Sounders before being held to a draw by Minnesota United last time out.

Hany Mukhtar and C.J. Sapong combined in the last outing, and Nashville coach Gary Smith was delighted with the fruitful partnership.

“Great to see the pair of them working together and putting themselves in such a positive position,” Smith said. “CJ’s got off the mark, wonderful.”

Sapong was pleased with Nashville’s solid start as well.

“To be able to be in the position where (the team is) not quite firing on all cylinders but (we) still have four out of six points (after) two away games, knowing that when the summer comes it’s going to be home games and a heavy home schedule – it’s more confidence and opportunity to keep working to getting that sharpness,” he said. “That means that ol’ Nashville SC home park will be nice and sharp and make it nice and fun for the fans there.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Dallas – Alan Velasco

New signing Velasco is expected to feature for the first time against Nashville. He scored 10 goals and dished out 10 assists in 71 all-competition appearances for his boyhood club Independiente.

Nashville SC – C.J. Sapong

Not only did Sapong net against Minnesota, he also registered a team-leading two key passes (joint with Mukhtar) in a brilliant attacking display.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– After collecting one point and scoring no goals in the first three meetings, FC Dallas earned a 1-0 win over Nashville in the most recent match between the sides, in November 2020. That result remains one of only two home losses for Nashville and its only home defeat in the last two years.

– FC Dallas has won just one of its last 14 matches dating back to the beginning of September 2021 (D6 L7). The nine points Dallas has collected in that time is second worst in MLS, ahead of only FC Cincinnati (3).

– Including last season’s playoffs, Nashville has lost only one of its last 14 matches (W4 D9, including a penalty shootout-loss). Nashville’s only defeat in that time was a 1-0 loss at Philadelphia in October.

– FC Dallas has conceded once in each of its first two matches in 2022. Since the start of last season, Dallas has kept just four clean sheets, second fewest in the league among teams that played in MLS in 2021 (Toronto – 2).

– Sapong scored in the fifth minute in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with Minnesota on Saturday. It was the third-fastest goal in club history and the fastest since Sapong netted in the second minute against the Union last July.