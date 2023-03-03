Gerhard Struber feels his New York Red Bulls players must improve at taking their chances after they fell to a 1-0 loss away at Orlando City to kick off their season.

Red Bulls had 14 shots to Orlando’s six while restricting the Lions to just one shot on target.

However, that only Orlando attempt on goal went in, as Facundo Torres scored the winner from the spot to earn all three points.

After watching his team miss so many chances against Oscar Pareja’s men, Struber is demanding a killer instinct in front of goal when they host Nashville this Saturday.

“We had some very, very good moments in Orlando,” Struber told reporters. “When you have three or four highlight chances, you have to use that.

“We have to be clearer and more focused in this moment to score.

“We have big respect for Nashville, but also we know what is our strength and how we can break Nashville.”

Gary Smith’s Nashville opened their campaign with a 2-0 triumph over New York City FC last weekend, an encouraging start as they look to build on their run to the first round of the playoffs last season.

Smith is confident they can make it two wins from two with victory over the Red Bulls on Saturday, saying: “It’s a tough outing, we’ve got to be in the right mindset.

“We feel we have enough to turn them over on their own patch, which is never easy. But we’ve got that confidence in the group.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New York Red Bulls – Cristian Casseres

The 23-year-old had an impressive game in the Orlando defeat, with no team-mate managing more shots on target (two) and key passes (two) than him. He will look to build on that performance with another strong showing here.

Nashville – Hany Mukhtar

The reigning MVP and Golden Boot winner came off the bench to set up Nashville’s second goal against NYCFC and has now been involved in at least one goal in 49 games since joining MLS in 2020, eight more than any other player over that period. The Red Bulls face a tough task to keep him quiet on Saturday.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

Nashville are unbeaten on the road in the regular season since July, while Struber’s men have lost five of their last nine home games, including a playoff defeat to FC Cincinnati.

However, the Red Bulls are the only Eastern Conference team Nashville has faced more than once and never beaten, earning a win and a draw against them in the 2021 season.

Both sides only conceded 41 goals in the regular season to be joint-fourth in goals allowed, and those stingy defenses could cancel each other out on Saturday.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Red Bulls: 39.2 percent

Nashville: 31.2 percent

Draw: 29.6 percent