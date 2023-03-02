GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Jakia Brown-Turner and Camille Hobby scored 16 points apiece and eighth-seeded North Carolina State pulled away from ninth-seeded Syracuse 83-58 in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Thursday.

It was also the 800th career win for N.C. State coach Wes Moore.

The three-time defending champion Wolfpack (20-10) ran their tournament winning streak to 10 heading into a Friday quarterfinal matchup with league champion Notre Dame. The Wolfpack won the only meeting this year, 69-65 on Jan. 29.

River Baldwin scored 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting as North Carolina State shot 61% (34 of 65). Aziaha James and Madison Hayes both had 10 points.

The Wolfpack was without leading scorer Diamond Johnson, who has a foot injury and is expected to be ready for the NCAA Tournament. In her absence N.C. State had a season-high 54 points in the paint, 30 more than Syracuse.

Teisha Hyman scored 15 points and Georgia Woolley 14 for the Orange (18-12), who are on the NCAA bubble. Dyaisha Fair and Dariauna Lewis both added 11. Syracuse was 3 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 33% overall.

N.C. State led 32-26 at the half and 55-44 after three quarters but shot 10 of 16 in the fourth quarter while the Orange were 3 of 18.

Moore is 800-248 in his career, 242-79 with the Wolfpack in 10 years.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25