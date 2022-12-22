RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Casey Morsell scored 15 points from five 3-pointers and North Carolina State pulled away early in the second half to beat Louisville 76-64 on Thursday night for its third straight win.

Terquavion Smith made three 3-pointers, Morsell added two more and Jack Clark converted a three-point play during a 20-2 run that gave N.C. State a 53-35 lead with 13:05 remaining. Louisville pulled within 10 points twice inside the final two minutes but didn’t get closer.

D.J. Burns Jr. scored 17 points to lead N.C. State (11-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 10 of 26 from 3-point range and had 11 points from 17 turnovers.

Smith and Clark finished with 14 points apiece and combined for 11 of the Wolfpack’s 17 assists. Smith also made three 3-pointers. Jarkel Joiner added 13 points.

Sydney Curry had 16 points for Louisville (2-11, 0-3). El Ellis scored 10 of his 15 points from the free-throw line. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Louisville plays at No. 19 Kentucky on New Year’s Eve.

N.C. State plays at Clemson on Dec. 30.

