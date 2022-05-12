The Washington Mystics will try to continue their torrid start to the season Friday night when they host the Dallas Wings in an interconference game in the nation’s capital.

The Mystics (3-0) have the WNBA’s best record in the early going, with their most recent outing a come-from-behind 89-76 victory on Tuesday over the Western Conference powerhouse Las Vegas Aces. Washington trailed by 13 at the half but fashioned a 24-7 third quarter and rolled to the win.

Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 19 points, Myisha Hines-Allen added 15 points with eight rebounds and eight assists, Ariel Atkins scored 13 points and Katie Benzan 12 for Washington.

“We couldn’t have looked much worse than we did in the first quarter and part of the second quarter,” Washington coach Mike Thibault said. “Once we kind of righted the ship, the rhythm came back to the game. I think it says a lot about our mental toughness right now.”

The Mystics played without point guard Natasha Cloud, who is sidelined after she was placed in the league’s coronavirus health and safety protocol.

The Wings head to the District of Columbia after falling to Atlanta 66-59 on May 7 in their home opener. Marina Mabrey scored 20 points for Dallas while Allisha Gray added 12 points and nine rebounds in the loss. Star guard Arike Ogunbowale had just seven points for the Wings on 3-of-14 shooting with six turnovers.

Dallas (0-1) was outscored 29-11 in the first quarter and played catch-up the rest of the game. Trailing by 11 after three quarters, the Wings rallied to pull within four points on a layup by Mabrey with 2:32 to play. They could get no closer.

“We needed to come in and be more focused mostly on the defensive side of the basketball,” Dallas coach Vickie Johnson said. “I am very surprised we didn’t defend, and we allowed our offense to dictate our defense.

“In the second half, we buckled down. At the end of the day, our defense is going to dictate everything we do.”

Dallas will continue to be without forward Satou Sabally and center Teaira McCowan, who are currently away from the team as they fulfill overseas obligations.

