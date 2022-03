The Rock posts cheat day food pics

Justin Cruz’s Weather Report 3-15-22

BWS looks at Honolulu’s biggest water users

‘Ukulele maker Samuel Kamaka, Jr. dies at 99

Ukraine war impacts go beyond Hawaii’s gas prices

Police searching for 1 suspect after fatal shooting

New rail plans to no longer reach Ala Moana Center

State sheriff vehicles in bad need of replacement

Woman hospitalized after Kauai vehicle crash

Teen girl rescued at Queen’s Bath on Kauai

Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide suspect to be back in Hawaii