Murray St. beats Cumberland University 109-77

MURRAY, Ky. (AP)KJ Williams had a career-high 32 points as Murray State romped past Cumberland University 109-77 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Williams hit 12 of 13 shots, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Tevin Brown had 21 points and seven rebounds for Murray State. Justice Hill added 12 points and eight assists. Trae Hannibal had six rebounds.

Tavon King had 19 points for the Phoenix.

