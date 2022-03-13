INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Keegan Murray had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 24 Iowa beat No. 9 Purdue 75-66 to win its first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2006.

The sixth-seeded Hawkeyes (26-9) became the fourth team in conference history to claim the title by winning four games in four days.

Iowa drew a No. 5 seed for the NCAA Tournament and a matchup with Richmond in the Midwest Region.

Murray was selected the Big Ten Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Iowa’s 351 points broke Ohio State’s tournament record of 322, set last year.

Jaden Ivey scored 20 points for Purdue (28-7), which failed to capture either the regular-season or tournament title despite spending most of the season as the highest-ranked team in the conference. Trevion Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Boilermakers got a No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament. They will take on Yale in their tourney opener in the East Region

NO. 9 TENNESSEE 65, TEXAS A&M 50

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Santiago Vescovi scored 17 points and Josiah-Jordan James had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help Tennessee claim its first men’s SEC basketball tournament title in 43 years.

The second-seeded Volunteers (26-7) never trailed, rattling off the first 14 points of the afternoon and winning for the 12th time in 13 games following a one-point loss at Texas in late January.

Kennedy Chandler had 14 points and seven assists for Tennessee, which recorded assists on 19 of 22 baskets, including the first 10 the Vols made after halftime.

Tennessee received a No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament. It will take on Longwood in its first game in the South Region.

Playing its fourth game in four days, Texas A&M (23-12) started slowly and never recovered.

Tyrece Radford led Texas A&M, which beat Florida, fourth-ranked Auburn and No. 15 Arkansas to reach its first SEC Tournament final, with 13 points.

NO. 18 HOUSTON 71, MEMPHIS 53

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Fabian White Jr. scored 20 points, fellow big man Josh Carlton had 18 and Houston won the American Athletic Conference Tournament title.

A day after White played less than three minutes in the Cougars’ semifinal win because of back tightness, the first-team All-AAC forward helped the top-seeded Cougars (29-5) earn the AAC’s automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.

Taze Moore had 11 points and eight assists for Houston, which is the No. 5 seed in the South Region for the NCAA tourney and will play UAB.

Memphis (21-10) didn’t have to wait long to find out it had made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. The Tigers, who have won 12 of their last 14 games, are the No. 9 seed in the West Region and will play Boise State.

Tigers center Jalen Duren, a 6-foot-11 freshman who was a first-team All-AAC pick, had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

