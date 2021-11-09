Murphy scores 14 to lead Drake past Coe 87-61

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Tremell Murphy had 14 points and eight rebounds as Drake easily defeated Coe 87-61 on Tuesday night.

Tucker DeVries had 14 points for Drake (1-0). Roman Penn added 11 points as did D.J. Wilkins.

Max Lampe had 15 points for the Kohawks. Cael Schmitt added 13 points. Jarad Kruse had 10 points.

