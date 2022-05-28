COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP)Nashville ended the Colorado Rapids’ team record 23-game home unbeaten streak, winning 3-1 Saturday night behind two goals from Hany Mukhtar.

Colorado had not lost a Major League Soccer regular-season home game since a 3-1 defeat to Austin on April 24 last year. The home regular-season unbeaten run was tied for the fourth-longest in MLS history. Houston set the record of 30 from 2011-13.

Both of Mukhtar’s goals for Nashville (6-4-4) came in the first half, the first in the 15th minute, assisted by Daniel Lovitz, and the second in the 17th minute, assisted by Luke Haakenson.

Nashville also got one goal from C.J. Sapong.

Diego Rubio scored for the Rapids (5-6-3).

The Rapids outshot Nashville 15-7, with four shots on goal to five for Nashville.

Elliot Panicco saved three of the four shots he faced for Nashville. William Yarbrough saved two of the five shots he faced for the Rapids.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

